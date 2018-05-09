Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) management will be speaking to investors at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference in New York on May 15, 2018 at 9:20 AM local time. The event will be webcast live and may be accessed through the "Investor Relations" page of the Meritage Homes website, http://investors.meritagehomes.com. Participants should access the webcast event page at least five minutes before the live event for the audio link and any accompanying materials. Archived versions of the presentations will be available on this site for 90 days following the presentation.

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2017. Meritage Homes builds and sells single-family homes for first- time, move-up, and active adult buyers in markets including California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. Meritage Homes has designed and built over 100,000 homes in its 32-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage Homes is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

