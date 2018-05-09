Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., Announces the Appointment of Nassir Azimi, MD, to Science Board

Company to Initiate Investigational Cardiovascular Study with Dr. Azimi and NanoStilbene

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets:TSOI) announced today that Nassir Azimi, M.D., has been appointed to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. In addition to this, Dr. Azimi plans to work with the Company to investigate the use of its product NanoStilbene in heart attack victims.



Dr. Azimi attended Dartmouth Medical School and completed his residency at the University of Colorado. He finished his four-year fellowship in Cardiovascular and Peripheral Interventions at Yale University in New Haven. Dr. Azimi has been in private practice for over 13 years establishing a thriving clinical practice for cardiac patients as well as treating patients for peripheral vascular disease. He is active in Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions. Dr. Azimi is the director of La Mesa Cardiac Center's Nuclear Cardiology Laboratory. He is also an investigator in multiple clinical research studies for various cardiac and peripheral diseases.

Cardiovascular disease and cancer are the largest contributors to the burden of chronic disease in the United States. With an estimated 15 million Americans with heart disease and 14 million with a history of cancer, these numbers will undoubtedly rise as the population grows older and therapies enhance longevity.

"Our Scientific Team at TSOI proudly welcomes Dr. Azimi in joining us today and we are very excited about the expertise he brings to our work. Inflammation is a unifying theme among a variety of diseases, including both cardiovascular disease and cancer. Accumulating evidence suggests that oxidative stress and its direct consequences, including lipid peroxidation, are involved in numerous pathological states including atherosclerosis, cancer, and inflammation," said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO. "Dr. Azimi is a big proponent on the uses of antioxidants such as our nanoparticle pterostilbene product NanoStilbene, in cardiovascular patients, a product included in two of our cancer vaccines in use at the Pan Am Cancer Treatment Center in Tijuana, Mexico we recently announced."

"I envision a world where NanoStilbene is an essential adjunct to standard medical treatment in patients with cancer and heart disease. Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in the United States as well as worldwide. With improvements and developments of new novel therapies for patients with cardiovascular disease remains a primary research goal of many clinicians and researchers. Apoptosis, necrosis, and autophagy occur in cardiac myocytes (the muscle cells (myocytes) that make up the cardiac muscle (heart muscle), and both gradual and acute cell death are hallmarks of cardiac pathology, including heart failure, myocardial infarction, and ischemia/reperfusion," said Dr. Azimi. "By supplementing NanoStilbene in heart attack patients, we hope to show a reduction in apoptosis of cardiomyocytes," added Dr. Azimi.

"It is my honor to work together with Dr. Azimi, a seasoned veteran in the area of cardiovascular therapeutics, in developing interventions that address the current unmet medical need of post-infarct cardiac repair," said Dr. Hong Ma, the Company's Chief Scientific Officer. "Given the excellent track record of the pterostilbene molecule in modulating numerous inflammatory and regenerative processes, we are enthusiastic to rapidly translate animal studies into the clinical arena."



