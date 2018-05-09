Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce

SYCAMORE, Ill., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDEAL Tool Group, with iconic American brand SK Professional Tools, plus Pratt Read and Western Forge, announced today a new Vice President of Sales, Chris Sanford. In his newly appointed role, Sanford will lead and execute initiatives to support the growth of SK's distribution channel, including automotive, industrial and mobile trucks. He will also lead the development of retail channels for IDEAL Tool Group.



New Vice President of Sales for IDEAL Tool Group





"Chris has the breadth and depth of marketplace knowledge, unique industry insights and energy needed to propel us into the future," said Jim Gillis, General Manager for IDEAL Tool Group. "We're very excited to have him join the IDEAL family."

Sanford most recently served as a senior director of industrial national accounts for APEX Tool Group, one of the largest manufacturers of professional hand and power tools in the world. He re-engineered the sales team to increase productivity and played a critical role in driving multi-million dollar revenue.

With more than 20 years of sales success, Sanford has a history of producing stellar revenue growth and driving operational excellence internally.

"I've always had great respect for SK's commitment to American-made innovation," said Sanford. "Right now, the IDEAL Tool Group brands are experiencing tremendous momentum. I'm excited to help keep that force moving and continue to push these great brands forward."

About SK Professional Tools

Today, as part of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., SK Professional Tools manufactures over 3,000 products, continuing their commitment to providing American-made innovation to the toughest automotive tradesmen in the world. SK has been trusted by generations of mechanics for its broad line of high-quality, American-made tools that includes sockets, wrenches, ratchets, hammers and screwdrivers. Learn more by visiting https://www.sktools.com.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 102-year old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded across five generations of family ownership.

Contact:

Anthony Filomena

E: anthonyf@sccadv.com

P: 312.464.1666

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/34a25f0e-8561-4642-93cd-95ba9abf6001