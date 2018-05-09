SEACOR Holdings Announces Signing of Exchange Agreement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:CKH) announced today that it entered into exchange agreements (the "Exchange Agreements") with certain beneficial owners (collectively the "Investors") of the Company's outstanding 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the "Old Notes") pursuant to which such Investors will exchange (the "Exchange") approximately $117.8 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company's Old Notes for approximately $117.8 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2030 (the "New Notes").



The New Notes will be the senior, unsecured obligations of the Company and will bear interest at a rate of 3.25% per annum, payable semiannually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on November 15, 2018. In addition to regular interest, beginning on May 15, 2025 contingent interest will accrue at a rate per annum of 0.45% of the average trading price of the New Notes over a specified period of time, if such trading price exceeds a threshold. The New Notes will mature on May 15, 2030, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted.

Prior to February 15, 2030, the convertible notes will be convertible only upon satisfaction of certain conditions, and thereafter, at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The conversion rate will initially equal approximately 13.1920 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of New Notes, which corresponds to an initial conversion price of approximately $75.80 per share of the Company's common stock, representing a conversion premium of approximately 37.5% to the closing sale price of the Company's common stock on May 8, 2018 of $55.13. The conversion rate will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events. Upon conversion of the convertible notes, the Company will, at its election, pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock.

The Company may not redeem the New Notes prior to May 15, 2022. On or after May 15, 2022 and before May 15, 2025, the Company may redeem all or part of the New Notes for cash if the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock is equal to or greater than 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) on, and including, the trading day immediately before the date the Company sends the related redemption notice. On and after May 15, 2025, the Company may redeem all or part of the New Notes for cash without regard to the trading price condition described above. The redemption price for the New Notes to be redeemed will equal 100% of the principal amount of the New Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. If we undergo a fundamental change, the holders of the New Notes will have the right to require us to purchase all or any portion of their notes for cash at purchase price of 100% of the principal amount of the New Notes to be purchased plus any accrued and unpaid interest. The holders of the New Notes will also have the right to require us to purchase all or any portion of their notes for cash on May 15, 2025 at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount of the New Notes to be purchased plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

The offer and sale of the New Notes and the shares issuable upon conversion thereof, if any, offered and sold in the Exchange have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and the New Notes and any such shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein.

