Cantabio Pharmaceuticals to Present Positive in vivo Efficacy Data in a Mice Model of Parkinson's disease from Its DJ-1 Protein Targeting Therapeutic Program at the Neuro4D Conference in Mainz, Germany

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cantabio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:CTBO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel disease modifying therapies for Alzheimer's (AD), Parkinson's (PD) and other related neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Gergely Toth, Cantabio's CEO, will present results of the company's DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule pharmacological chaperone therapeutic program at the Neuro4D Conference (Advances in Drug Discovery for Proteopathic Neurodegenerative Diseases) in Mainz, Germany, June 4 – 5, 2018.



Loss of DJ-1 protein function has been linked to the onset of a variety of diseases, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and type II diabetes. The DJ-1 protein is considered to be one of the primary therapeutic targets for Parkinson's disease, as it is genetically linked to the onset of familial Parkinson's disease.

The presentations will describe the positive therapeutic activity in cellular and in a MPTP mice model of Parkinson's disease of Cantabio's novel DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule drug candidates.

The data will be presented on:

June 4-5, 8:00-17:00 CET and the lecture is titled, "Identification of novel biologically active DJ-1 targeting small molecule modulators with protective activity in cellular and mice models of oxidative stress relevant to Parkinson's disease".

The presentations are co-authored by researchers from Purdue University (USA), Novalix SAS (France), Melior Discovery (USA), and the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Cantabio's CEO, Dr. Gergely Toth said: "We are excited to present positive in vivo efficacy results of one of our orally bioavailable DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule pharmacological chaperones. This drug candidate has shown excellent drug-like characteristics and its significant protective function in a recognized mammalian disease model for Parkinson's disease is a major step forward for Cantabio's drug development programs. We are looking forward to testing this molecule in further disease models of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease and to the further development of multiple candidates from our other programs. These results also provide excellent validation of our in-house DJ-1 drug discovery platform's ability to generate prospective drug candidates and for our DJ-1 targeting therapeutic program's potential for becoming a disease modifying therapeutic for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease."

About Cantabio

Cantabio is focused on bringing novel, first in class drug candidates into clinical trials and beyond through the discovery and development of innovative pharmacological chaperone and protein delivery based therapeutics, focusing on protein systems implicated in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and oxidative stress. More information is available at www.cantabio.com.

