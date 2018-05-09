Evine Live Inc. to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 30, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. ("Evine") (NASDAQ:EVLV), a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company (evine.com), announced today that it will release its fiscal 2018 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, before the market opens at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. Bob Rosenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, Diana Purcel, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Porter, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will host a conference call later that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results.



Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. There will be a simultaneous audio webcast available at the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1629797/060866762AFA3753A10ADAA63D569F89

A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for a limited time.

About Evine

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million cable and satellite television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience 24 hours a day.

Please visit www.evine.com/ir for more investor information.

