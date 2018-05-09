Netcoins appoints Mark Healy to Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAR Limited. d/b/a/ Netcoins ("NETC" or the "Company") (CSE:NETC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Healy to its board of directors. Mr. Healy has joined Netcoins to assist with international market expansion, branding and strategic growth initiatives.



Mr. Healy is the Executive Director of The Ivey Academy at Ivey Business School in London and Toronto. He is responsible for all aspects of the business, including strategy, operations and the P&L. Since joining in 2016, Mark has grown the business by 40%, adding a number of significant new corporate clients – such as BDC, GTAA, Cascades, CPPIB and TD Bank – and also adding six new public programs to the portfolio – including Analytics, FinTech and Design Thinking.

Mark also holds a number of other positions, including Brand & Marketing Advisor at The Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo, and Corporate Director at ScreenScape Networks in PEI and he maintains strategy facilitation and marketing strategy consulting practice.

Prior to joining Ivey Mark was CMO at Tennis Canada where he led a sweeping re-brand. The effort resulted in triple digit increases in brand and digital metrics, double digit increases in grassroots participation, fan interest and sponsorship revenue, and a nomination for Marketer of the Year from CAMP. Mark also spent over ten years in management consulting and advertising.

"We're excited to welcome Mr. Healy to the board of Netcoins. His Canadian and international contacts in the ad and marketing agency world will be invaluable as we expose Netcoins to a broader market of investors and users alike," said Netcoins CEO, Mark Binns. "Mr. Healy has built a career on building brands, and getting eyeballs on them. I look forward to working with him to grow the Netcoins brand quickly and widely."

The Company also announces that 690,000 incentive stock options were granted to eligible directors and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan"). The options have an exercise price of $0.25 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the Option Plan. 172,500 options vest immediately and 25% every six months thereafter for 18 months.

About the Company

The Company is in the business of developing software to better facilitate the purchase and sale of bitcoin for end-users. Netcoins enables the sale of bitcoin through its software at retail outlets, through individual agents and directly to clients purchasing in large quantities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mark Binns"

Mark Binns

CEO and Director

For Investor Relations Inquiries please contact Skanderbeg Capital Advisors at 604 687 7130 or email ir@gonetcoins.com.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information



This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.