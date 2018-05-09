CalibreScientific Acquires Protein Ark and BioServUK to Expand its Reach into Specialty Antibodies and Protein Expression

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalibreScientific is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisitions of Protein Ark and BioServUK (together the "Companies"), providers of custom and off-the-shelf proteins, antibodies and other products utilized by the academic life science research and diagnostics communities. The inclusion of BioServUK and Protein Ark allows the group-at-large to offer a comprehensive gene-to-structure service to customers, while creating entry points for CalibreScientific into the ever-growing antibody space.

Based in Sheffield, United Kingdom, BioServUK is a specialist contract research and manufacturing organization with expertise in the production and processing of bio-molecules, primarily specialty antibodies for research, biotech, pharma, and in-vitro diagnostic manufacturers. Beyond its contract services, BioServUK is also in the midst of developing a new life sciences research database search engine called OEEEY. This new technological asset will enable users to look up specific studies related to a particular antibody or protein in an effort to reduce research time and speed up customer workflow.

Protein Ark is also based in Sheffield and offers a comprehensive range of sample preparation products, separation kits, and custom services to help streamline and advance customer research from clone-to-protein and peptide-to-antibody.

"We are excited to add BioServUK and Protein Ark to the portfolio as they enable CalibreScientific to expand its capabilities in the specialty protein and antibody space," states CalibreScientific's CEO, Ben Travis. "The acquisition further bolsters our presence in the United Kingdom and provides a strong foundation to service our customers across Europe. Additionally, these companies will enhance CalibreScientific's presence in the proteomics vertical, which already includes detergent and lipids leader, Anatrace, and crystallography specialist, Molecular Dimensions."

BioServUK and Protein Ark Managing Director, Mike Brownleader, is excited about the possibilities this new collaboration provides. "Joining CalibreScientific gives us a chance to offer our clients an even broader scope of products and services, while providing tremendous growth opportunities for our companies and employees." As part of the acquisition, Mike Brownleader will take on a broader role within CalibreScientific to work closely with the various portfolio companies with the goal of capitalizing on market opportunities across Europe by enhancing organic go-to-market strategy as well as identifying acquisition targets with innovative complementary technologies.

About CalibreScientific Inc.

