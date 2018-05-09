Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), a leader in the application control market, and Farmers Edge, a global leader in decision agriculture announced today a marketing and collaboration agreement. The two companies are working together to develop new precision agriculture technologies that will rapidly increase expansion of Farmers Edge digital agronomy and risk management solutions in key markets. The collaboration leverages the use of streaming data transfer between CanPlugs and Raven Slingshot® and field computers.



This collaboration aligns powerful analytics with unparalleled data sets that provide a single point for growers to visualize, analyze and make all farm management decisions. It incorporates Raven's precision agriculture hardware, high-speed connectivity and variable rate technology with Farmers Edge complete and independent precision digital solutions powered by billions of on-farm data points. This translates to simplified agronomic and input management for growers.

"Facing low commodity prices and shrinking profit margins, growers must base their critical farm management decisions on the most comprehensive and accurate information possible to optimize revenue potential," says Wade Barnes, president and CEO for Farmers Edge. "Joining forces allows both companies to demonstrate to growers how to maximize precision technology based on their specific needs."

"Partnering these best-in-class technologies provides our customers with a powerful opportunity," said Brian Meyer, Division Vice President and General Manager of Raven Applied Technology. "This collaboration will empower growers and ag retailers to do more with their data, making better decisions and, ultimately, increasing efficiency and improving yields."

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in decision agriculture servicing over 22 million paid for acres worldwide with precision digital solutions. Integrating field-centric data, easy-to-use software, state-of-the-art processing technology, predictive modeling, and advanced agronomic analytics, Farmers Edge provides growers with scalable solutions to produce more with less. Using innovative digital agronomic tools, Farmers Edge solutions focus on the sustainable production of high-yielding, high-quality crops and are designed to optimize inputs, minimize environmental impact, and protect economic viability of the farm. From seed selection to yield data analytics, Farmers Edge transforms big data into timely and accurate insights to support informed decision making. For more information about Farmers Edge, visit FarmersEdge.ca or FarmersEdgeUSA.com

