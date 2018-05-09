Alegion to Discuss 'Agile AI in the Enterprise' in Webinar Hosted by AI Trends

AUSTIN, Texas, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alegion , an AI-enablement platform for AI and machine learning initiatives, announced today the "Agile AI in the Enterprise" webinar with Nathaniel Gates, co-founder and CEO of Alegion, hosted by AI Trends , the leading industry media channel focused on the business and technology of artificial intelligence (AI). The webinar will discuss the impact of integrating human intelligence and an agile approach into the AI lifecycle to build a valuable artificial intelligence platform and continually train it to become a beneficial business asset. In addition, the discussion will cover how to integrate continual scoring, validation and escalation to regularly improve model quality.



"There's a market opportunity to accelerate the delivery of AI solutions, which has been an industry-wide pain point, that brings humans and machine intelligence together to create high-quality training data," said Nathaniel Gates, co-founder and CEO of Alegion. "This webinar will explore integrating human judgment and machine intelligence to identify how enterprises can more quickly execute high-quality, data-driven AI projects."

Event details:

Who: Alegion co-founder and CEO Nathaniel Gates hosted by AI Trends

What: "Agile AI in the Enterprise" Webinar

When: Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Register for the "Agile AI in the Enterprise" webinar here . For more information, visit AI Trends .

About Nathaniel Gates

Nathaniel Gates is the co-founder and CEO of Alegion, his technology and entrepreneur career has focused on Cloud Computing and Cloud Labor spaces. Prior to Alegion, Nathaniel founded Cloud49, a successful cloud computing solutions provider focused on the public sector. Nathaniel has a passion for providing next generation work opportunities to people around the world who demonstrate a willingness to work hard for themselves and their families.

About AI Trends

AI Trends is the companion online publication of AI World, and is the leading industry media channel focused on the business and technology of AI. AI Trends is designed for business executives wishing to keep track of the major industry business trends, technologies and solutions that can help them keep in front of the fast-moving world of AI to gain competitive advantage. To learn more, please visit www.aitrends.com .

About Alegion

Alegion is an Austin-based technology company that provides an AI enablement platform and services that span the AI lifecycle, integrating human intelligence into the creation of high-quality training data, model scoring and validation, and exception handling. The Alegion platform helps entreprises accelerate their AI initiatives using proven approaches that shrink time to value. For more information, visit www.alegion.com .