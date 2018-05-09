Syneos Health Promotes Jason Meggs to Chief Financial Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH), a leading biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced that Jason Meggs has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 6. Meggs has served as interim CFO of Syneos Health since February 2018.



"With two decades of financial experience across both public and private markets, and a deep understanding of the biopharma industry and our clinical and commercial businesses, our Executive search revealed that Jason was the clear choice to be our Chief Financial Officer," said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health. "Jason's performance as the Company's Interim CFO, and years of prior service in key finance and operational roles at INC Research, have only further reinforced that he is the most qualified candidate for the position. Jason and I have worked together for several years, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with him, along with our shareholders and analysts, as we guide Syneos Health to its next phase of growth."

Meggs joined INC Research, the legacy company of Syneos Health before its merger with inVentiv Health, in 2014 and held senior financial and operational leadership roles, including Executive Vice President and CFO of the Commercial Solutions segment, following the closing of the merger. He has experience in M&A transactions, including merger-related integration leadership roles, initial public offerings (IPOs), and significant public accounting and audit experience gained in roles with Quintiles (now IQVIA), Deloitte and Arthur Andersen.

Meggs has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Accounting from Western Carolina University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – Syneos Health brings together more than 21,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. The Company shares insights, uses the latest technologies and applies advanced business practices to speed customers' delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how Syneos Health is shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Ronnie Speight

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 919 745 2745

Email: Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com

Press/Media:

Danielle DeForge

Senior Director, External Communications

Phone: +1 781 425 2624

Email: danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com