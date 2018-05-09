Capital Senior Living Corporation to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018

DALLAS, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE:CSU), one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, today announced that management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference at The Encore in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. Pacific time.



The presentation is also being audio webcast live and can be accessed on the Internet at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/healthcare2018/id91213297733.cfm until August 14, 2018. In addition, the webcast will be available for replay through the Company's Investor Relations section on their website at www.capitalsenior.com for a period of 90 days after the date of the presentation.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation's largest operators of residential communities for senior adults. The Company's operating strategy is to provide value to residents by providing quality senior housing services at reasonable prices. The Company's communities emphasize a continuum of care, which integrates independent living, assisted living, and memory care services, to provide residents the opportunity to age in place. The Company operates 129 senior housing communities in geographically concentrated regions with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,500 residents.

Contact Carey P. Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, at 972-770-5600 for more information.