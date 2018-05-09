VantagePoint Software Names Lane Mendelsohn as President

Lane Mendelsohn to lead company that developed VantagePoint Software, backed by artificial intelligence and capable of forecasting market trends up to 3 days in advance with up to 86% accuracy

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VantagePoint Software, the global leader of artificial intelligence trading technologies, announced Lane Mendelsohn as President. Mendelsohn, a 23-year veteran of the company and son of founder Louis Mendelsohn, previously served as Vice President. The promotion was immediately effective after a formal announcement made at the company's most recent quarterly meeting.

"VantagePoint Software is in Lane's very capable hands," Louis Mendelsohn, founder and former President said. "Lane began his career at this company at a very young age and has consistently proven himself as an effective and dedicated leader. He has the confidence and trust of our employees and everyone looks forward to many more years of success under his leadership."

Lane Mendelsohn's career at VantagePoint Software began in the mid-1980s when he joined his father, Louis Mendelsohn, a widely recognized pioneer in the trading software industry. Growing up in a software and artificial intelligence environment, Lane was inspired to continue working alongside his father to build the family's company and a legacy of his own.

"I feel very fortunate to have been given the unique opportunity to evolve into this important role," Lane Mendelsohn said. "VantagePoint Software has many exciting initiatives on the horizon and I'm proud to be a part of helping our customers build life-changing wealth."

Lane has been involved in every aspect of the company's operations including sales, marketing, research and development, trader education, website development, staff recruiting and training, and general management. In 2009, he was recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as an honoree for the Up & Comers Award in the "30 Under 30" category.

Learn more at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com or by calling 800-732-5407.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creator of VantagePoint Software, is a pioneer and leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, ETFs and cryptocurrencies with proven forecasting accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with greater confidence.

Contact info: Jennifer Aquilino, 8139730496, jena@vantagepointsoftware.com