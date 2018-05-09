Prevoty Expands Executive Team to Meet Growing Demand for Its Autonomous Application Protection Solutions

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevoty, the leader in autonomous application protection, announced today that Jack Marshall and Barbara De Lury have joined the company's leadership team as vice president of customer success and vice president of engineering, respectively. Citing explosive market appetite for its application security solutions, Prevoty recruited Marshall and De Lury to support the company's rapid growth and expansion.



"Jack and Barbara are key contributors to our vision for market expansion and innovation in the application security space. As a team, we're attracting industry veterans and innovative entrepreneurs with unmatched security expertise who will help our customers overcome their application security challenges," said Julien Bellanger, co-founder and CEO of Prevoty.

The appointments of Marshall and De Lury come just weeks after the influential analyst firm Forrester named Prevoty the only "leader in runtime application self-protection" (RASP) in the 2018 Forrester New Wave Report. Forrester's findings punctuate a year of security industry accolades for Prevoty, including the 2018 SC Media Award for best emerging technology, the SINET 16 Innovator Award, the Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Award for best web application solution, the Most Innovative Security Software of the Year Award, and a Companies with Tomorrow's Technology Today Award.

"Today, Prevoty is the undisputed runtime application security leader. As early investors in Prevoty, we at USVP have been impressed with the team's vision to redefine the space and their ability to deliver on that vision by building disruptive application security solutions for some of the largest enterprises," said Dafina Toncheva, partner at U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) and board member at Prevoty. "We are excited by the explosive growth that the company is experiencing, and we're pleased to see it attract veteran industry executives like Jack and Barbara who will help Prevoty continue to scale and seize on current and future growth opportunities."

Marshall joins Prevoty as VP of customer success. He is an electrical and computer engineer by trade with an extensive track record of building recurring revenue streams, generating expansion opportunities, and helping Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies develop scalable technology infrastructure. Prior to joining Prevoty, Marshall was VP of customer success at Contrast Security, VP of customer success at AlienVault, and VP of customer success at Fortify Software.

"It's an honor to join the Prevoty team," said Marshall. "Prevoty has built the most mature and disruptive solution in the RASP market, and I look forward to partnering with the company's clients to ensure they achieve long-term success with the tools this team of brilliant technologists are innovating."

De Lury joins Prevoty as VP of engineering and is responsible for leading its engineering organization and product development. Prior to joining Prevoty, she served as CTO of OpenHouse Realty; co-founded BiggerBoat, the Internet's first vertical search and ad network for entertainment; and developed foundational technology systems for organizations such as the United States Library of Congress, Universal Music Group, Virgin Megastores, Shoah Visual History Foundation, and Sega GameWorks.

"I'm delighted to join the team that's leading the pack in application security innovation," said De Lury. "Prevoty is positioned to disrupt the application security market and help solve what has become a critical security crisis."

About Prevoty

Prevoty delivers powerful Autonomous Application Protection via its runtime application self-protection (RASP) technology. It enables fast, efficient, and secure software development life cycles, monitors and protects applications at runtime, and neutralizes known and zero-day attacks. For more information, visit prevoty.com.

