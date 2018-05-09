Digital Pathology Industry Veteran, Tim Wing, Joins Inspirata as General Manager, Digital Pathology, Inspirata Europe

London, UK, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata®, Inc. announced today that former Omnyx® Senior Sales Executive, Tim Wing, joined the company as General Manager, Digital Pathology, Inspirata Europe on May 1, 2018.

In this new role, Tim will be responsible for building Inspirata's European sales, marketing and customer support organization. He follows Andrew Chomos, former Omnyx CEO, as the second Omnyx senior executive to join Inspirata after its acquisition of Omnyx from GE Healthcare on January 31, 2018.

"Tim is a great addition to our executive leadership team and has a keen understanding of the European digital pathology marketplace," says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan. "The opportunities in that region are extensive, especially given our digital pathology workflow software and solution-as-a service approach, and our scanner-agnostic platform, which gives customers a wide range of scanner choices that offer best-in-class options based on use case."

Inspirata is currently working with existing Omnyx customers on a case-by-case basis to provide next-generation scanners to replace the VL4 and VL120 Scanners, which will no longer be supported beginning May 4, 2019. Inspirata is also using its joint development teams in Tampa, Pittsburgh and Bangalore, India to combine the advantages of its own digital pathology cockpit software and the Omnyx Dynamyx platform by converging them onto a shared, state-of-the-art technology stack and best-in-class digital pathology workflow solution. This new software will be available to customers within a year.

Omnyx is considered an innovator in bringing digital pathology software to pathology departments around the world. The company's flagship digital software product, Dynamyx™, enhances the pathology workflow through collaboration and other tools that boost pathologists' efficiency. The software is CE-marked in Europe and licensed by Health Canada for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique "solution-as-a-service" business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards. This comprehensive solution includes an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) to help to solve interoperability issues and a Natural Language Processing Engine (NLP) for structuring data. Inspirata amalgamates this structured data into a central multi-institutional and multi-modal big data cancer repository for clinical, research and educational purposes. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers and pharma among others. This comprehensive solution facilitates a modern precision diagnosis to build a strong foundation for precision medicine. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

