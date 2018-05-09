Generation Next Announces Debut of Frozen Dessert Vending Robots at the Upcoming National Restaurant Show

Innovative robotic vending robots will showcase the future of on demand frozen desserts to the world's largest food and beverage exposition, booth #8834

SAN DIEGO, CA., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:VEND) Once every year, the food industry convenes on downtown Chicago to taste, explore and witness the latest food innovations making their mark on the restaurant world. From foodies and executive chefs to equipment vendors and restauranteurs, the National Restaurant Show pulls together the "who's who" of the industry. While this year promises the debut of a number of new players and concepts in the market, Generation NEXT Vending Robots, Inc. and its sister franchise concept, Reis & Irvy's, Inc., will be showcasing a technology that no one in the food industry has seen before.

The San Diego-based company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:VEND), will be exhibiting its patented robotic vending technology and flagship product - the world's first robotic frozen dessert vending machine. The technology, which was showcased at last month's CinemaCon trade show in Las Vegas, serves customers seven delicious flavors of frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato or sorbet and offers a choice of up to six customized toppings. Each serving is created in under 60 seconds and delivered by a multi-axis robotic arm.

The robotic vending robot, which can be placed in a variety of location categories, will be a welcome addition to restaurants that do not currently have a dessert option. Furthermore, the robots can enhance the customer experience by providing an engaging experience with hi-tech theatrics and an entertaining user interface.

More importantly, the robot can provide an additional, high margin revenue stream offering owners the chance to provide a unique customer experience that is unmatched, while generating additional profits. With the growing impact of technology and innovation in foodservice, the Generation NEXT vending robots will play a pivotal and a much-needed disruptive role in the way the industry and its customers experience frozen dessert.

"We are delighted to meet with restaurant industry leaders and establishment owners at this year's NRA show," said Nick Yates, Chairman of Generation NEXT. "The value proposition of combining high margin frozen dessert options, a very small footprint and minimal labor is something we believe will be well received".

If you will be attending the 2018 National Restaurant Association trade show in Chicago May 19-22, the team at Generation NEXT welcomes you to experience a customized demonstration of both its robot and its delicious offerings. Find out how restaurants and dining establishments may benefit from a Generation NEXT Vending Robot, including:

A fully-interactive dessert option for customers

An engaging and unmatched customer experience

The ability to build repeat business

A small footprint – only 15 square feet

An operating attraction 24/7

Minimal maintenance

High margins that create additional revenue for any location

For more information on the revolutionary Generation NEXT Vending Robots or to learn more about how you can bring this technology to your business or location, make sure to visit them at the National Restaurant Show, Booth #8834 or visit www.vendingrobots.com or call toll free (888) 902-7558.

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is parent company to Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise, Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen dessert vending kiosk, 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen dessert robot brand and Generation NEXT Vending Robots, our newly established owner/operator model. The Company has sold over 600 franchises throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

