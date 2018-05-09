Ahold Delhaize extends SCAD option agreement, adopts additional commitments following shareholder feedback

Zaandam, the Netherlands, May 9, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize today announces that it has agreed to extend its option agreement with Stichting Continuïteit Ahold Delhaize (SCAD) while making additional commitments to shareholders.

The option agreement between Ahold Delhaize and SCAD was set to expire on December 15, 2018 and can be extended by mutual consent of the contracting parties.

After actively engaging with its shareholders and other stakeholders in recent months, Ahold Delhaize decided to extend the current agreement for 15 years, effective December 15, 2018.

Building on shareholder feedback, Ahold Delhaize has agreed with SCAD on two additional commitments:



Within six months after the option is exercised, Ahold Delhaize will call a shareholders meeting to discuss the situation with shareholders.

Within one year after the option is exercised, Ahold Delhaize will call a shareholders meeting to vote on cancellation of the shares issued to SCAD; SCAD will not vote its shares on that matter.



Ahold Delhaize believes that these commitments will provide increased transparency, predictability and interaction with shareholders in the event the option were to be exercised.

