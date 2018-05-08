Amaya Muruzábal and Gabriela Valentán Join the Ranks of Dopamine

Muruzábal will head up content creation and direction, while Valentán has the responsibility of production management



LOS ANGELES and MEXICO CITY and MADRID, Spain, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dopamine, the new Grupo Salinas content company focused on the creation, development and production of stories for international platforms, reports that Spanish Script Doctor Amaya Muruzábal, and Mexican executive producer Gabriela Valentán have been appointed Chief Content Officer and Chief of Production, respectively.

Muruzábal is a specialist in managing large teams of script writers for international entertainment and fiction formats, particularly short series. In addition to experience as director of development for companies such as La Competencia TV and Señor Mono in Spain, she has also worked as Script Doctor for numerous international film directors.

Valentán is an independent Mexican producer with top participation and executive experience in fiction for Mexico and US Hispanic markets. Her work includes bio series, dramatized series and documentaries for Bravo Films, Canal Once, Argos, Lemon Studios, Discovery, HBO, Sony Entertainment Television, Telemundo and Televisa, among others.

Dopamine CEO Fidela Navarro commented: "For the first time in Mexico, we have talented women at two key executive positions in this type of company. Amaya and Gabriela have the experience, the methodology, the sensitivity, the freshness, the vision and the passion that new Mexican content for the world requires. They deserve a challenge like this because they put it all on the line for great content."

Amaya Muruzábal holds a degree in Journalism and a PhD in Audiovisual Communication from the University of Navarra. She has received numerous awards, including the Audiovisual Council of Catalonia in Research.

Gabriela Valentán studied Film and Video Management at the International School of Film and TV (EICTV) in San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba. She has a degree in Dramatic Literature and Theater from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

