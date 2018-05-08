Ceridian to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. ("Ceridian" or the "Company") (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management software company, announced today that David Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at The Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at approximately 3:40 p.m. Eastern time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Ceridian's Investor Relations website at http://investors.ceridian.com.



About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

