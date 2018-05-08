Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend





MONDOVI, Wis.,, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of two and one half cents ($0.025) per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018. This is Marten's 32nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, Marten will have paid a total of $41.1 million in cash dividends, including a special dividend of $16.6 million in 2012, since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2010.

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten's dry freight services are expanding, with 1,376 dry trailers operating as of March 31, 2018. Marten offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Marten's current expectations concerning future payment of dividends. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to Marten that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Item 1A of Marten's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Marten undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.