Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) ("Acadian Timber" or the "Company") announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes by proxy for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders today in Toronto are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Phil Brown 10,625,466 97.60 261,260 2.40 Reid Carter 10,832,253 99.50 54,473 0.50 Malcolm Cockwell 10,832,208 99.50 54,518 0.50 Bruce Robertson 10,628,476 97.63 258,250 2.37 Saul Shulman 10,833,991 99.52 52,735 0.48 Ben Vaughan 10,882,126 99.41 64,600 0.59

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is the third largest timberland operator in New Brunswick and Maine.

Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine, and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian also owns and operates a forest nursery in Second Falls, New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 85 regional customers.

Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets while growing our business by acquiring assets on a value basis and utilizing our operations-oriented approach to drive improved performance.

Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

For further information, please visit our website at www.acadiantimber.com or contact:

Jon Syrnyk

Investor Relations

Tel: 604-661-9622

Email: jsyrnyk@acadiantimber.com