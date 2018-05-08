Market Overview

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 08, 2018
AUBURN, Ala., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8, 2018, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a second quarter $0.24 per share cash dividend, payable June 25, 2018 to shareholders of record as of June 8, 2018.

About Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of AuburnBank (the "Bank"), with total assets of approximately $831 million. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates 8 full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama.  The Bank also operates a loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com

For additional information, contact:
Robert W. Dumas
President and CEO
(334) 821-9200

