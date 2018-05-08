ESPERION INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ("Esperion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ESPR) of the July 6, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Esperion stock or options between February 22, 2017 and May 1, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/ESPR. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all those who purchased Esperion securities between February 22, 2017 and May 1, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Bailey v. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. et al, No. 2:18-cv-11438 was filed on May 7, 2018 and has been assigned to District Judge Robert H. Cleland.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to appropriately disclose the safety risks associated with Esperion's cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid.

Specifically, on May 2, 2018, Esperion announced results from its second pivotal Phase 3 study for bempedoic acid. Esperion reported that while the trial met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and the key efficacy endpoint, there were thirteen deaths in the treatment group compared to only two in the control group.

After the announcement, Esperion's share price fell from $70.50 per share on May 1, 2018 to a closing price of $45.75 on May 2, 2018—a $24.75 or a 35.1% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Esperion's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.