Palewater Advisory Announces The Appointment of the New CEO For Africa

NEW YORK, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palewater Advisory Group Inc. ("Palewater"), a multinational corporate finance and public affairs advisory firm with headquarters in New York, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Nwuba as CEO for its Africa operations. The Advisory Group seeks to expand its footprint in Africa by establishing its new Headquarters for African operations in Lagos, Nigeria. Palewater Advisory Group Inc., seeks to purchase a new building in Victoria Island which will be a home to its African Advisory operations with expectation to commence business on July 1.



In this role, Alex will lead Palewater Advisory Group Inc.'s African strategy across the group's operations, to deliver the full strength and product innovation of the group to our entrepreneur, corporate and institutional clients in this important market. He will also steer the development of our leadership teams to deepen and broaden client relationships and will be responsible for maintaining all of the Group's regulatory relationships across Africa.

Commenting on the appointments, Mandla J. Gwadiso, Palewater Advisory Group's Chairman & CEO, said: "Alex is very strong leader. He has led successful and profitable businesses and has a client-focused, results-oriented approach, as well as a strong risk and control mind-set. He is highly experienced in driving collaboration across our integrated platform. I am confident that with his credentials, coupled with his existing product responsibilities in IBCM and Financing, we will significantly accelerate our momentum in Africa and further capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in this strategically important market. Alex will begin to build teams that will tirelessly work with him as they collaborate take the Group to the fore of IBCM in Nigeria and Africa at large."

Alexander Nwuba, Chief Executive Officer of Palewater Advisory Group Africa, also stated, "it is an honour to join the Palewater Advisory Group in this role that enables me to continue to leverage my desire for the development of the African continent. Palewater brings to this process a world class team of individuals and platforms that will enable African entrepreneurs, corporate and institutional clients scale to their maximum potential as they position into the global marketplace. I thank the Board for the privilege of this major step into the continent and look forward to building an outstanding team of a broad-based African talent pool with local-global knowledge backed by the global resources and reach of the Palewater companies."

Mr Nwuba joined Palewater Advisory from a UAE based private equity group where he was in charge of the group's African investment portfolio and advisory services advising both corporate and government clients. With an extensive corporate leadership background across multiple sectors including oil and gas, aviation, telecommunications, financial services, payment systems, and technology, serving on various intergovernmental technical committees and on the global boards of organizations such as The ATM Industry Association Worldwide (ATMIA), Smartcard Society of Nigeria (Founding Board), Nigerian Economic Development Forum (NEDF) and West African Payment Integration Committee WAMZ/WAMU (Technical sub–committee), the mix of talent, experiences and local access will be a key factor in the provision of IBCM services to our clients

As a leading global advisory group in Africa, Palewater Advisory Group Inc., has a long-term commitment to Africa, which today represents one of the Group's most important growth markets globally.

About Palewater Advisory Group Inc.

We are a multinational corporate finance and public affairs advisory firm with Headquarters in New York. We specialise in cross border and domestic M&A transactions, financing and we also specialize in public affairs advisory and campaign capital raising. As a team, we have had an excellent track record with more than 1000 references in our line of business.

We have a robust and yet solid network of contacts with specific focus on certain core industries and investment communities. Our Directors, Advisory Council members and Senior Advisers collectively provide access to senior industrial, political and financial decision makers throughout the world. We provide individual and personal advice and react swiftly to our clients' needs, while always providing direct access to the team, including the Partners involved.

As a professional services firm, we provide the best possible advice based on confidentiality and total discretion. We are committed to the principles of integrity and client service, and operate free from any conflicts of interest.

