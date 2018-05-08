Epsilon to Reschedule Special Meeting

HOUSTON, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (TSX:EPS) has rescheduled its Special Meeting originally planned for May 10th, 2018 as the Company awaits U.S. regulatory approvals in the normal course. Once regulatory approval has been obtained, Epsilon will reschedule the Special Meeting as soon as practical.



About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh

Chief Executive Officer

Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com