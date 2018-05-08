Bluegreen Vacations™ Names Justin Taylor as EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) (OTCQX:BBXTB) ("BBX Capital"), announced that Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG), which is 90% owned by BBX Capital, announced the appointment of Justin Taylor as EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer in a press release issued today.



About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) (OTCQX:BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 212,000 owners, 67 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of March 31, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) (OTCQX:BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

BBX Capital Corporation Contact Info:

Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer

954-940-5300, Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com

The Bluegreen press release follows below:

Bluegreen VacationsTM Names Justin Taylor as EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

BOCA RATON, Florida (May 8, 2018) – Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG), a leading vacation ownership company, today announced that it has named Justin Taylor as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Mr. Taylor will oversee all aspects of Human Resources for its corporate, retail and resort operations, including talent acquisition, learning and development, rewards and talent management.

"We believe Justin is an ideal fit for this role and his background in Talent Development, Performance Management, and Associate Engagement will be an excellent addition to our leadership team," said Shawn B. Pearson, CEO of Bluegreen Vacations. "He has a deep understanding of HR's critical role in helping to shape and elevate a corporate culture."

Prior to joining Bluegreen, Mr. Taylor was Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Charming Charlie, a specialty women's fashion retailer based in Houston. Prior to this, Mr. Taylor was the International HR Director for L'Oréal the Body Shop where he enjoyed a lengthy career in various executive HR positions in Canada, the US, and the United Kingdom. Mr. Taylor began his career in Toronto with HMV Canada as their Director of Training and Organization Design and Cineplex Odeon Theatres Canada as their Manager of Training and Development where he was involved in developing their European operations working in both Istanbul, Turkey and Vienna, Austria.

Mr. Taylor is a certified LSI Practitioner with Human Synergistics, DDI certified as a program facilitator, and Price Pritchett Certified as a program facilitator for their Change Management program. Mr. Taylor is also an involved member of the Society of Human Resource Management.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 212,000 owners, 67 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of March 31, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) (OTCQX:BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation :

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) (OTCQX:BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90% ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

Media Contact:

Brad Simon

Edelman

305-358-5291

Email: Bradley.Simon@edelman.com