FAIR Foundation Announces Installation of Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FAIR Foundation (the Foundation), a leading Florida-based consumer advocacy group and champion for creating safer, stronger and more resilient communities through consumer education and empowerment, today announced the installation of its Board of Directors.



On May 1, 2018, the Foundation held a meeting during its Annual Industry Conference in Tampa, FL to install its inaugural Board of Directors. "Our board members bring an extensive amount of experience, executive leadership, and knowledge," said Guy McClurkan, Executive Director for the FAIR Foundation. "I look forward to working with the board to continue creating safer communities and educating consumers." The Board of Directors consists of the following:

Peter "Duke" DeLuca

Brigadier General, United States Army (Retired)

Former Commandant, US Army Engineering School

John Ellison

Senior Vice President and Treasurer (Retired), AARP

Mel Feinberg

President and CEO, Florida Home Improvement Associates

Ron Klein

Shareholder, Holland & Knight

Former United States Congressman

Kevin McCarty

President, Celtic Global Consulting

Former Florida Insurance Commissioner

Past President, NAIC

Jay Neal

President and CEO, FAIR Foundation, Florida Association for Insurance Reform

Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, ARC, CCP

Vice President, Co-Founder, Demotech, Inc.

Ron Sachs

CEO, Sachs Media Group

The board members will serve a three-year term. For more information about the FAIR Foundation, please visit www.FAIRFound.org.

About the FAIR Foundation

The FAIR Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, was conceived to create safer, stronger and more resilient communities by educating consumers on the risks of water, wind and other natural disasters, promoting wind and flood mitigation and reducing uninsured risk. The Foundation's work enables and promotes practical solutions and protections by bringing consumers together with the best and brightest in industry and academia. Follow the FAIR Foundation online at FAIRFound.org, on Facebook (facebook.com/thefairfoundation), Twitter (@FAIRwatch), or LinkedIn.

