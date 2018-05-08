Occidental Petroleum Announces 1st Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) today announced its first quarter 2018 results. The announcement, financial schedules and accompanying slides can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.



The company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at www.oxy.com/investors.

A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies, based on equity market capitalization. Occidental's midstream and marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases and markets hydrocarbons and other commodities. The company's wholly owned subsidiary OxyChem manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on its website at www.oxy.com.

