Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call to Review Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, CA , May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youngevity International , Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) ( www.ygyi.com ) a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday May 14, 2018 at 4:15 Eastern Standard Time, (1:15 Pacific Standard Time), to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2018, which it plans to release earlier that day during the premarket.

Youngevity International's senior management will host the call, led by Mr. Steve Wallach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and joined by Mr. Dave Briskie, President and Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of the call will be to discuss its financial results, provide an update on current business trends and to answer questions that are submitted by shareholders.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit questions via email to http://ygyi.com/info-opt-in.php . Questions should be submitted by noon Eastern Standard Time Friday, May 11, 2018.

Investors can attend the event by clicking https://InstantTeleseminar.com/Events/107589540 fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call, or by dialing 206 402 0100 and entering the access code 634174# at least five minutes prior to the start.

International and alternative numbers are available at https://instantteleseminar.com/Local/?eventid=107589540

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call. An archived replay of the call will be available for approximately 6 months in the Investor Relations section of Youngevity International's website: http://ygyi.com/calls.php .

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling.

