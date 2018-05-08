ChannelAdvisor to Present at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and branded manufacturers to increase global sales, today announced that Mark Cook, chief financial officer is scheduled to present at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:20 a.m. ET in New York City.



A live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.

