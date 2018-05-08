GoZone WiFi Offers New Strategies and Tech for Monetizing Wi-Fi at the Wi-Fi NOW Conference

GoZone WiFi's Chief Revenue Officer Participates in Discussion on May 15th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoZone WiFi, a leading developer of cloud-based platforms for monetizing public and guest Wi-Fi, will exhibit and speak at the Wi-Fi NOW Expo and Conference in Redwood City on May 15-17. GoZone WiFi's platform is acknowledged by WindowsReport magazine as Best WiFi Advertising Software.

GoZone WiFi's Chief Revenue Officer Thomas Bethel will participate in a panel discussion on the main stage at 4:30 pm on May 15 on how technology and business models have evolved to monetize Wi-Fi. "We've seen a paradigm shift in guest Wi-Fi from being an amenity to a utility, and businesses of all sizes in a myriad of industries have been burdened with the increasing demand for guest Wi-Fi. I look forward to sharing how those businesses can turn their guest Wi-Fi into a revenue stream versus an expense," said Bethel.

GoZone WiFi will demo its platforms during the conference at Booth ­­­­15. GoZone WiFi offers three powerful, cloud-based, platforms in its Smart WiFi™ Suite, Analytics4WiFi™, Marketing4WiFi™, and Ads4WiFi™. The innovative software suite offers robust presence analytics, location security and branding, detailed guest insights, customized triggered campaigns, and intelligent delivery and reporting on third-party advertising campaigns.

"Understanding that every venue has unique needs, we have developed three platforms that can be used as a suite or as stand-alone platforms. In addition, our hardware-agnostic approach delivers a powerful way for venues to leverage guest Wi-Fi to help offset costs, while utilizing existing infrastructure," said Todd Myers, CEO of GoZone WiFi.

About GoZone WiFi

GoZone WiFi is a software company offering marketing, analytics, and advertising platforms that transform guest WiFi networks into additional revenue streams for businesses. With GoZone WiFi's Smart WiFi Suite, businesses can now collect valuable visitor data, understand traffic flow, and display third party advertisements over guest WiFi. More information can be found at www.gozonewifi.com.

