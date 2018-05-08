PDCO EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Patterson Companies, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

NEW YORK, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of investors who purchased Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson") (NASDAQ:PDCO) securities between June 26, 2015 and February 28, 2018 .



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in a fraudulent and illegal price-fixing conspiracy; (2) the Company's revenue and earnings were fraudulently inflated by the illegal scheme; (3) the scheme was aimed at prohibiting sales to, and price negotiations by, group purchasing organizations ("GPOs") that represented small and independent dental practices; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Patterson you have until May 29, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/patterson?wire=3.

