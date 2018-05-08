Kelly Educational Staffing® Marks National Teacher Appreciation Day by Honoring Paul McDaniel as Florida Substitute Teacher of the Year

LAKELAND, Fla., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Teacher Appreciation Day serves as a reminder to schools, parents and the community to honor and appreciate the daily contributions teachers make to students' lives. In celebration, Paul McDaniel has been selected by Kelly Educational Staffing (KES®), a specialty service of Kelly Services®, as the "Florida Substitute Teacher of the Year" for the 2017-18 school year. Mr. McDaniel, a substitute teacher in the Polk County School District, is being recognized for outstanding performance and service as a KES substitute teacher, and as an excellent role model to his students.

"Mr. McDaniel has an excellent rapport with everyone at school, especially the students. He is a leader and mentor to our students, and goes beyond his duties to aid in their success," said Amy Heiser-Meyers, principal at Horizons Elementary School. "For someone whose job is to temporarily provide instructional learning, Mr. McDaniel's impact on our students is positively permanent."

McDaniel has been a substitute teacher for two years and has a history of success in motivating young learners. "I like seeing students go through the learning process and showing them steps to grasp more difficult concepts," McDaniel said. "I love to inspire students and let them know that they possess unlimited potential, and the world is theirs."

KES field managers nominate employees across the U.S. for this honor. Eligible substitute teachers have shown excellent performance records in addition to being recommended by school leaders. As a state winner, McDaniel will be honored at a recognition ceremony and presented with a bonus through the Kelly Kudos award program.

"Substitute teachers work incredibly hard to ensure students are gaining the skills, knowledge and confidence to be successful in school and beyond," said Celia Archambault, district manager for Kelly Educational Staffing in Lakeland. "We want to honor our substitute teachers by recognizing their exemplary performance through our annual awards program. This is a unique opportunity to show our appreciation for the positive impact they have made in educational communities across the country."

Without teachers like Mr. McDaniel, districts would have a difficult time filling classrooms with qualified candidates. KES recognizes teachers who truly exemplify core values of what it means to be an effective substitute teacher.

As the nation's leader in education talent management, KES provides an extensive staffing solution that includes recruiting, screening, orientation/training, scheduling, quality control and retention of qualified instructional and non-instructional staff. KES currently has more than 55,000 active substitute teachers in its talent pool. To learn more about substitute teaching opportunities in Lakeland, please contact the KES office at (863)614-1694.

