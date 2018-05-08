OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

ATLANTA, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on May 23, 2018 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.



Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands. Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.