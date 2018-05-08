CKO Kickboxing Celebrates Member Transformations On Stage At Mohegan Sun

Hoboken, NJ, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 14th, 2018, CKO Kickboxing members traveled to the stage at the infamous Mohegan Sun in Connecticut to participate in the first annual, CKO Transformation Show. The show, staged by Brian Cannone, was beautifully choreographed and carried with it yet another CKO member experience that will undoubtedlly never be forgotten.



The stage was filled with extravagant lighting, impressive sound, and a positive unmatched energy CKO Kickboxing is known for at any of their 90 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Participants were called to center stage one by one with their before pictures projected above them while showing off their new bodies and smiles in front of hundreds of cheering fans in the sold out theater. "There was so much emotion on stage and I was so proud of how far I had come," explained Thayna Soares. "I still feel like it was such an incredible dream and I'm so thankful to CKO for allowing me to be a part of it."



The CKO Transformation Show carried a lot of emotion for everyone on stage and those who came out to see their loved ones celebrating their achievements. Spectators cheered on the large group as each entrant's story was read aloud. Transformations ranged from those who had lost 10 pounds and built lean muscle to those who lost up to 100 pounds and completely transformed their lives for the better. "CKO Kickboxing isn't just a workout where each person is a number and you come in, do your workout, and leave," said Joseph Andreula, founder and CEO of the company, "it's much more than that. We give our members, staff, and owners experiences to last a lifetime. That's what we're about. Our positive energy is contagious and everybody deserves to be celebrated for embracing positive changes. With us, you'll get results, and we'll celebrate them with you in some of the best ways possible."



CKO Kickboxing is no stranger to fun and exciting experiences. The CKO bags have been featured in landmarks all over the United States and Canada. CKO Kickboxing recently held an unforgettable class at Madison Square Garden, has been featured on multiple TV talk shows and newscasts, and has even been included as the final obstacle in the world famous Spartan Race Stadium Series. Members from all over the country are constantly posting their pictures with the CKO logo and showing their pride for being part of such a powerfully engaging transformational community.



The CKO Kickboxing gyms across the nation and Canada are known for their one hour, high energy, fat-burning classes. Each member has their own heavy bag and works at their own pace while the trainer calls out combinations keyed to the exciting music. Every class is never the same twice and the trainers all have their own styles making classes even more unique and exciting for everyone involved.



The CKO Transformation Show Entrants, their coaches, and corporate team coming together on stage in front of hundreds to celebrate the CKO body & mind transformations.









