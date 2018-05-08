CORRECTING and REPLACING – The Wisconsin Insurance Plan Contracts with Marias Technology

COVINGTON, Ohio, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Marias Technology with the same headline, a name was incorrect in the second paragraph. It should say Kate Manna, not Karen. The corrected release follows.

Marias Technology, a provider of software testing, implementation, integrations, and more to the insurance industry, has been hired by The Wisconsin Insurance Plan to help implement — and to test — the Plan's new core processing system from Finys.



"We're grateful to Kate Manna at The Wisconsin Insurance Plan for recognizing what we can contribute to the organization," said R. Christopher Haines, President and CEO of Marias. "Kate was receptive from Day One, which only deepens our commitment to helping her and the entire Insurance Plan team get this system up, running, and doing exactly what they need it to do."

Under the terms of the agreement and on behalf of the Insurance Plan, Marias will work with Finys to help implement the new system. Marias also will perform the requisite client-side testing, including QA, regression, and user-acceptance.

"After hearing what Marias Technology was doing for other companies involved in new software implementations, I decided to reach out and begin discussions about what they could do for us," said Kate Manna, The Wisconsin Insurance Plan's Plan Manager. "Chris was very professional and friendly, and it was apparent that working with Marias would benefit our project greatly. My only regret is not finding out about them sooner."

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, is a privately held company, offering insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and implementation, to software hosting and managed services, as well as IT management on-demand. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com, email info@mariastechnology.com, or call 866-611-2212.

About The Wisconsin Insurance Plan

The Wisconsin Insurance Plan is Wisconsin's FAIR Plan or residual property insurer. The Plan was created to provide basic property insurance on certain properties rejected for coverage by other insurers. The Plan has underwriting standards and is not required to insure all properties that apply for coverage. However, these standards may be less restrictive than those of the insurer(s) you represent. It is worthwhile to take the time to submit an application to us. For more information, please visit www.wisinsplan.com or call 414-291-5353.

