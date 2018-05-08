SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils Application-Driven Adaptive QoS for the WAN at ONUG Spring 2018

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, today unveiled new capabilities that enhance real-time quality of service over the WAN for mission-critical business applications at ONUG Spring 2018 in San Francisco, CA. Integrated with Aryaka's SmartCONNECT global SD-WAN services, Application-Driven Adaptive QoS enables enterprises to elastically share and optimize access resources between business applications.



Feature Highlights:

Aryaka's Application-Driven Adaptive QoS provides extra bandwidth on shared links to Internet-bound traffic when mission-critical business applications no longer need it.

The feature prioritizes mission-critical applications and delivers best-in-class application performance through Aryaka's software-defined global private network.

This feature also offers precision link control and improves overall utilization as customers can re-balance according to application bandwidth requirements.

"Cloud service models have revolutionized how enterprises consume IT resources and applications globally," said Mouli Radhakrishnan, Aryaka's Senior Director of Product Management. "Businesses embarking on global expansion and cloud transformation journeys will access the world over an elastic network driven by application and business intent. Aryaka's Application-Driven Adaptive QoS feature has started to gain a lot of traction among our early pilot customers as they require the flexibility of on-demand, usage-based cloud deployment models applied to connectivity and optimization."

Aryaka will also conduct a live demonstration of its industry-leading global SD-WAN solution for enterprises at ONUG and will be leading discussions with customers and partners on the benefits of using a private network-based SD-WAN as-a-Service versus Internet-based appliances.

Radhakrishnan will lead a presentation showcasing how Aryaka's global SD-WAN can deliver significantly enhanced performance for on-premises and cloud/SaaS applications worldwide by giving a first-hand look at MyAryakaTM, the company's best-in-class, web-based network and application visibility portal.

The Open Networking User Group (ONUG) is a leading IT user-driven community focused on leveraging the power of engineering and procurement to influence the pace and deployment of open networking solutions. Its semiannual conferences, including ONUG Spring 2018, function as an opportunity for IT leaders to take the stage and discuss the latest in IT trends with an emphasis on digital transformation.

In addition to owning a speaking slot at ONUG Spring 2018, Aryaka is also an "Innovator" level sponsor and the company will have a presence on the exhibit floor. For more information about ONUG Spring 2018, visit: https://www.onug.net/onug-spring-2018/

Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading and fastest-growing global SD-WAN provider in the market today. It has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.

For more information about Aryaka's global SD-WAN, visit www.aryaka.com. To arrange a meeting at the event, email alesia.ramanenka@aryaka.com.

