Inivata: Michael Stocum to step down as Inivata CEO





Michael Stocum to Step Down as Inivata CEO





Search for new CEO is underway

Research Triangle Park, NC and Cambridge, UK, May 8, 2018 -- Inivata, a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing an industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care announces that Michael Stocum has stepped down as CEO to pursue other interests.

Michael Stocum said, "It has been a privilege leading Inivata as we grew from an academic spinout to our current stage of development over the past four years. The company is now entering its next stage of growth with an increasing focus on commercialisation and needs a CEO with a different set of skills."

Jeff Buchalter, Chairman, said, "I would like to thank Mike for his significant contribution to Inivata and wish him well in his future endeavours. Inivata has developed a highly-sensitive liquid biopsy platform that positions it strongly in a fast-growing market. I look forward to the next phase of the Company's development with considerable confidence."

The Company has initiated a search for a new CEO.

About Inivata

Inivata is a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing a proprietary, industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care. Using a simple blood test (liquid biopsy), the analysis of ctDNA is a new lower-cost, less invasive, highly sensitive method for oncologists to diagnose and monitor cancer progression and treatment. The InVision® liquid biopsy platform is based on pioneering research from the Rosenfeld Lab at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (CRUK-CI), University of Cambridge, combines industry-leading sensitivity with select multi-gene panels to provide clinically actionable information to clinicians. Inivata has established collaborations with world-leading cancer centers and academic institutions, and is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Company has a CLIA lab in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

