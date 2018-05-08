BATON ROUGE, Louisiana, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at approximately 3:00 p.m. (ET).



The question-and-answer session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 2,800 displays.



