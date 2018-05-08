Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").



The Company would also like to announce the retirement of Patrick Downey from the Board of Directors, and the appointment of Elaine Ellingham.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to thank Patrick Downey for his contributions and dedication over the years and wish him the very best in his future endeavours," said John A. McCluskey, President and CEO. "I would also like to welcome Elaine Ellingham as a board member. Elaine brings over 30 years of experience within the mining industry including an in depth knowledge of the Island Gold mine as a past director of Richmont Mines."

Ms. Ellingham is a mining executive and geologist. She is a consultant providing geological and corporate finance advisory services to international clients. Her experience includes eight years with the Toronto Stock Exchange and numerous roles in mineral exploration, corporate development and investor relations for a number of mining companies.

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held on Monday, May 7, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 323,266,319 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 389,379,754 Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 83.02%



1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos' management proxy circular dated March 23, 2018 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % Mark Daniel 288,371,211 97.59 7,125,223 2.41 Elaine Ellingham 291,262,969 98.57 4,233,465 1.43 David Fleck 292,907,923 99.12 2,588,511 0.88 David Gower 285,332,143 96.56 10,164,291 3.44 Claire Kennedy 292,864,764 99.11 2,631,670 0.89 John A. McCluskey 292,140,518 98.86 3,355,916 1.14 Paul J. Murphy 292,169,666 98.87 3,326,768 1.13 Ronald Smith 292,861,647 99.11 2,634,787 0.89 Kenneth Stowe 287,789,333 97.39 7,707,101 2.61

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % KPMG LLP 320,098,790 99.02 3,165,298 0.98

3. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was passed.

Vote For % Vote Against % Executive Compensation 283,701,801 96.01 11,792,399 3.99

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

