STEAM Maestro™ Kit from HamiltonBuhl® Available Now!

Fairfield NJ, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The STEAM Maestro™ Kit is now available from HamiltonBuhl®, leader in the design and manufacturing of electronics and presentation equipment for education and industry.

﻿The STEAM Maestro™ Kit is a creative and engaging way to teach children about circuitry and conductivity. Educators now have more options to help bring exciting STEAM lessons into their classrooms.



Children can get hands-on with STEAM Maestro™ and let their creativity run wild. Perfect for structured lessons and still versatile enough to cultivate creativity and discovery, the STEAM Maestro™ Kit is an exciting and engaging educational tool.















With STEAM Maestro™ Kit, kids will explore the fundamentals of Science, Engineering, Technology, and Art in a fun and engaging way. Students ages 5+ will have a safe and exciting way to experiment with conductive materials, learn about circuits, sounds, and create music. It's easy to develop an unforgettable experience and encourage student curiosity in STEAM subjects with The STEAM Maestro™ Kit. When the Lego-compatible, colorful, magnetic electronics are combined with anything conductive attached using the included alligator clips, STEAM Maestro™ comes to life by producing sound in 16 different instrument styles.

"Conductivity and circuitry is fascinating, but textbooks make it so dry and boring. Steam Maestro™ Kit brings these subjects to life in a hands-on, fun way that is sure to pique their curiosity," said Eva Boker, VP of Marketing at HamiltonBuhl®. "The world of STEAM is incredible, focused on exploration and innovation. This is the message everyone at HamiltonBuhl® wants to share."

STEAM Maestro™ Kit fosters discovery and creativity while providing a platform to learn and explore. Watching as children experiment with different conductive materials to create music will not only be fulfilling but extremely educational for the students as well.

To ensure educators have the best products and tools available to help inspire students explore STEAM subjects, HamiltonBuhl®:

Uses teacher testing and input, allowing educators to seamlessly and effortlessly integrate STEAM products from HamiltonBuhl® into their classrooms.

Researches in-demand STEAM education requirements to create the most relevant and educational products possible.

Teachers continue to search for innovative and engaging ways to teach students about STEAM. HamiltonBuhl® reaches out to teachers and students in order to create and distribute the most educational STEAM products available. Delivering on the fundamental aspects of Science, Engineering, Technology, and Arts in STEAM Education, the STEAM Maestro™ Kit will be a valuable addition to any classroom environment.

About HamiltonBuhl®: The HamiltonBuhl® brand continues to expand and deliver even more exciting products to the modern classroom. Products are available to educators for students of all ages and focused on achieving the same goal, improving the learning environment while making integration as simple as possible. Products are developed and tested with the help of teachers and students to ensure they have the desired impact. HamiltonBuhl® products aren't just for the classroom as more and more businesses, government agencies, and individuals are finding value in HamitonBuhl® presentation equipment for training and instruction. To learn more about HamiltonBuhl® brands and products please visit, HamiltonBuhl.com.

