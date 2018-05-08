Superior Communications Appoints Scott Shanks as New Chief Marketing Officer

IRWINDALE, Calif., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Communications, a global retail solutions and supply chain leader, today announced the promotion of Scott Shanks to Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to CEO and president Jeff Banks, Shanks will play a key role in companywide strategy development and execution, overseeing marketing, retail services, 3PL, training, indirect channel and sales. Effective May 1, the CMO role is a newly created one, critical to redefining Superior's overall market strategy both internally and externally.



Scott Shanks brings over 20 years of experience in wireless retail, retail services and distribution, which has been influential in maintaining Superior's strong financial, operational and logistical scale





Previously the Senior VP of Indirect Distribution at Superior as well as an executive at one of Verizon's largest national retailers, Shanks brings over 20 years of experience in wireless retail, retail services and distribution. Since joining Superior in 2015, Shanks has helped define the organization's value proposition through design and development of retail solutions and support services.

"The evolution of wireless retail is fast and furious with disruption at every turn," said Shanks. "The supplier and retail communities are now looking for partners to provide solutions for everything from supply chain efficiencies to front-line sales support. Superior's expertise reaches beyond what is expected of a traditional distributor, and this is what's made us a solid partner."

"Superior has built our business as a value-added services distribution company," said Banks. "To grow within this competitive marketplace, our go-forward strategy encompasses significant investments in facilities, IT, human resources, data analytics, 3PL/4PL, training, ODM and numerous strategic marketing platforms."

"Scott's industry experience and retail background has been influential in maintaining our strong financial, operational and logistical scale while enhancing our service offering to better support all channels, customers and suppliers," continued Banks. "We are excited to have Scott as part of the Superior leadership team and look forward to his continued contribution to the business."

About Superior Communications

Superior provides a complete line of wireless products, logistical support and services to major carriers, OEMs and retailers across North America. Established in 1991 as the sales and logistics arm of an Asian-based manufacturing partner, Superior Communications has continued to grow its lines of accessories and service offerings. Superior has become a recognized leading provider of both OEM/Brand and ODM/Private Label accessories in the Americas. For more information, visit www.superiorcommunications.com.

