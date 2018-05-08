Home Care & Hospice Awards Go to Ten Clinicians, Caregivers, Quality Leaders, Advocates and Physicians across NYS and Nationally

Saratoga Springs, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its 40th Anniversary Annual Conference in Saratoga Springs, NY on May 10, the Home Care Association of New York State (HCA) is presenting its 2018 annual awards to ten exceptional home care and hospice clinicians, caregivers, leaders in quality innovation, advocates, and physicians at the state and national levels.



The awardees are listed below. For a full summary of each award winner's accomplishments, please see our conference website at http://hcaannualconference.com/2018-award-winners/.



HCA's two highest honors are presented to a national leader on the home care stage, as well as one of New York State's most thoughtful and expert regulatory policymakers.



HCA's Advocacy Award recipient is Bill Dombi, President and longtime policy leader at the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC). "Bill Dombi has influenced every significant change in the Medicare home health benefit, reimbursement, regulations and the legal frameworks governing home care over the last 30 years," said HCA President Joanne Cunningham. "He truly is the leading home care and hospice advocate for our state, for every state, and for the country."



HCA's highest honor is the Ruth F. Wilson Award, named for an early organizational leader in New York's home care system. It is being presented to Rebecca Fuller Gray, Director of the New York State Department of Health's Division of Home and Community Based Services. "Becky Gray is not only an exceptional leader committed to doing what's right for home care patients, but she also approaches every issue and challenge with the instincts and problem-solving acumen of a nurse, serving as a cornerstone of home care and hospice policymaking for nearly 15 years."



Overall, HCA's 2018 awards are among the most diverse yet, in terms of the ways that each luminary has touched the world of home care and hospice



"Our Caring Award winners represent the very best in compassionate care to patients with debilitating illnesses, rehabilitation needs and during end-of-life care," Ms. Cunningham said. "We are also pleased to honor a home care agency leader who has invested in a unique facility to reward his workforce."



Ms. Cunningham added: "We are also thrilled this year to recognize the specialized work of nurses who are making a difference through home-based primary care and in spearheading New York City's first – and only – dedicated program to support the home care needs of patients recovering from gender reassignment surgery."



For the first time, HCA is also recognizing physician champions in home care.



"Doctors play a vital role in the authorization of home care services, from the initiation of physician orders to the documentation of medical necessity and collaboration with home care providers," Ms. Cunningham said. "Doctors Kevin Costello and John McIntyre, however, are true home care champions, very actively supporting patients at home during the often fragmented discharge-planning process from the hospital, helping home care organizations reimagine their case-conferencing of at-risk patients, raising the visibility of home care among their peer physicians, and so much more."



AwardeesCaring Awards are being presented to:





Vicky Gentile , Home Health Aide at New York City-based Selfhelp Community Services

, Home Health Aide at New York City-based Selfhelp Community Services Amy Marshall-Uber , Home Health Aide at Eddy Licensed Home Care Agency, which is part of St. Peter's Health Partners and serves New York's Capital Region

, Home Health Aide at Eddy Licensed Home Care Agency, which is part of St. Peter's Health Partners and serves New York's Capital Region Julio Vega , Doctor of Physical Therapy at HCR Home Care, based in Rochester, New York

, Doctor of Physical Therapy at HCR Home Care, based in Rochester, New York Josh Klein, CEO of New York City-based Royal Care



'Triple-Aim' Quality and Innovation Awards are presented to:





Kim Gendron , Family Nurse Practitioner at St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates/Eddy VNA Home Based Primary Care, which serves New York's Capital Region

, Family Nurse Practitioner at St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates/Eddy VNA Home Based Primary Care, which serves New York's Capital Region Shannon Whittington, Interdisciplinary Care Team Manager and Director of the Gender Affirmation Program at New York City-based Visiting Nurse Service of New York



Physician Champion Awards are being presented to:





Kevin Costello , MD, Albany Medical Center Internal Medicine, Albany, New York

, MD, Albany Medical Center Internal Medicine, Albany, New York John "Jack" McIntyre, MD, Medical Director, HCR Home Care, based in Rochester, New York

Advocacy Award is presented to:





William Dombi, President and CEO of the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC), based in Washington, DC



Ruth F. Wilson Award is presented to:







Rebecca Fuller Gray, Director of the Division of Home and Community Based Services, New York State Department of Health (DOH), based in Albany





###

The Home Care Association of New York State (HCA), the state's premier home care association, represents more than 400 providers, individuals, and associate members who collectively serve thousands of New Yorkers.

Roger Noyes Home Care Association of New York State (518) 810-0665 (office); (518) 275-6961 (cell) rnoyes@hcanys.org