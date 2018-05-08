OncoCyte to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 15, 2018

ALAMEDA, Calif, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX), a developer of novel, non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer, announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2018, ended March 31, 2018, on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss the results along with recent corporate developments.



The dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 800-263-0877; for international participants, the number is +1-323-794-2094. For all callers, please refer to Conference ID 6365614. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the Company's website, http://investors.oncocyte.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven business days beginning about two hours after the conclusion of the live call, by calling 888-203-1112 toll-free (from U.S./Canada); international callers dial 719-457-0820. Use the Conference ID 6365614. Additionally, the archived webcast will be available at http://investors.oncocyte.com/events-and-presentations.

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is focused on the development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive blood and urine ("liquid biopsy") diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. Early detection of cancer can improve health outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and improve patients' quality of life. Liquid biopsy diagnostic tests like those OncoCyte is developing may reduce the need for costlier and riskier diagnostic procedures such as invasive biopsy and cystoscopic procedures. OncoCyte's development pipeline is focused on non-invasive confirmatory diagnostic tests for lung, breast, and bladder cancer. OncoCyte's tests are being developed using proprietary sets of genetic and protein molecular markers that differentially express in specific types of cancer. OncoCyte conducts ongoing research to identify additional molecular markers, acquire or license markers and related technology, and develop tests based on those markers.

