NRC Health to host Beryl Institute webinar on Millennials in the healthcare workforce

LINCOLN, Neb., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health (NASDAQ:NRC), the leading provider of holistic customer intelligence in healthcare, will be hosting a Beryl Institute webinar on May 15, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET, entitled Millennials + Healthcare: How to Create Synergy within a Four-Generational Workforce.



Millennials are far less likely than members of other generations to adhere to the traditional healthcare paradigm—not only as customers, but also as employees. Attracting and engaging this audience is imperative, considering that Millennials will comprise 75 percent of the healthcare workforce by 2025.

The May 15 webinar will devote special attention to this perplexing but important demographic group and uncover trends showing how Millennials differ from any prior generation.

Webinar presenter Megan Charko, Program Manager at NRC Health, said, "The opportunity to share NRC Health insights with the Beryl audience is a privilege. Building strong relationships with the Millennial cohort, both employees and customers, will be key to every healthcare organization's future success."

The Beryl Institute holds regular webinars facilitated by patient experience leaders from across the globe, designed to deliver actionable and innovative practices and strategies for healthcare organizations.

