Fusion Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call for Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Matthew Rosen, Fusion's Chairman and CEO and Kevin Dotts, Fusion's EVP and CFO will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, May 15, 2018 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET, 7:30 a.m. PT Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-289-0438 International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2423 Conference ID: 3160895 Webcast Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129432

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.



The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.fusionconnect.com.

About Fusion

Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN), a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Fusion Contact:

Brian Coyne

1-212-201-2404

bcoyne@fusionconnect.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson

MZ North America

1-949-491-8235

FSNN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us