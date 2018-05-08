NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION





8 May 2018

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Revenue Multiple Represented by the Value of Abcam's Unsolicited Proposal

Further to the press release issued by Horizon Discovery Group plc ("Horizon" or the "Company") (LSE:HZD) on 2 May 2018, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Horizon has noted speculation about the revenue multiple implied by the value of the unsolicited proposal (the "Unsolicited Proposal") from Abcam plc ("Abcam").

Based on FactSet consensus forecasts for Horizon's revenue for the year ending 31 December 2018 of £60m, the Unsolicited Proposal values Horizon's enterprise value at a multiple of 4.0x revenue.

This compares with the median 2018 trading revenue multiple for Horizon's key peers of 8.4x (as set out below and in the accompanying infographic, which can be found at the following link - https://www.horizondiscovery.com/media/investor/comparable-valuation-metrics.pdf).

It also compares with the historic revenue multiple paid by Danaher for Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. ("IDT") of 7.7x in April 2018 (as set out below). Similar to Horizon, IDT utilizes technologies such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, qPCR, and RNAi to manufacture custom nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry including in the areas of academic research, biotechnology, molecular diagnostics and pharmaceutical development. However, relative to IDT, the Board believes that Horizon has a broader and more innovative product portfolio, which provides the Company with the opportunity to realise superior growth.

The Board has made it clear that it believes that the Unsolicited Proposal fundamentally undervalues Horizon and that it sees little strategic merit in the proposed combination.

Enterprise Value ("EV") / Consensus Estimated Revenue Multiples for Calendar Year ("CY") 2018 For Selected Horizon Peer group

Company EV / CY 18E Revenue Multiple Illumina, Inc. 10.9x Abcam plc. 10.1x Intrexon Corp. 8.9x Bio-Techne Corp. 8.6x Repligen Corp. 8.1x Evotec AG 6.2x Qiagen NV 5.5x Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 4.3x Median 8.4x Source: FactSet consensus as of 4 May 2018 (the latest practicable date before this announcement)



Acquisition of IDT by Danaher

(EV / Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Revenue Multiple) 7.7x Implied EV / CY18 Consensus Estimated Revenue Multiple for Abcam's Unsolicited Proposal 4.0x

Sources of Information

The Enterprise Value / Consensus estimated revenue for Calendar Year 2018 trading multiples referenced above are based on the following data, which is entirely sourced from FactSet as of 4 May 2018, the latest practicable date before this announcement.

Company Enterprise Value (EV) (£m) CY18E Revenue (£m) EV / CY18E Revenue Multiple Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 75,611 17,609 4.3x Illumina, Inc. 25,606 2,359 10.9x Qiagen NV 6,261 1,140 5.5x Bio-Techne Corp. 4,224 491 8.6x Abcam plc 2,498 247 10.1x Evotec AG 2,068 296 6.2x Intrexon Corp. 1,691 191 8.9x Repligen Corp. 1,104 136 8.1x

The CY18E revenue used represents estimated revenues for the twelve months ending 31 December 2018.

Abcam's 2018 fiscal year ends on 30 June 2018 and the CY18E revenue used for Abcam is an average of consensus estimated revenue for the fiscal years ending 30 June 2018 (£235m) and 30 June 2019 (£259m).

Bio-Techne's 2018 fiscal year ends on 30 June 2018 and the CY18E revenue used for Bio-Techne is an average of consensus estimated revenue for the fiscal years ending 30 June 2018 (US$636m) and 30 June 2019 (US$692m).

Where required, all financials have been converted to British Pounds using the following exchange rates, US$:£ 0.73978 and €:£ 0.88260.

The Enterprise Value / Last Twelve Months revenue multiple for Danaher's acquisition of IDT is sourced from financial information disclosed on page 12 of Danaher's 10-Q filing with the SEC for the quarter ended 30 March 2018. Danaher has disclosed an all-cash purchase price of approximately US$2.0 billion, including debt assumed and net of cash acquired, and that IDT had revenues of approximately US$260 million in 2017.

The implied EV / CY18E revenue multiple for Horizon of Abcam's Unsolicited Proposal is based on the offer price of £1.81 per share, Horizon's total number of shares outstanding of 149,091,182 as disclosed in Horizon's press release on 2 May 2018, Horizon's net cash position of £28.1m as announced in Horizon's preliminary results announcement for FY2018 today and consensus estimated revenues for the year ending 31 December 2018 sourced from FactSet.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc www.horizondiscovery.com

Horizon (LSE:HZD) is a world leader in gene editing and gene modulation technologies. Horizon designs and engineers cells using its translational genomics platform, a highly precise and flexible suite of DNA editing tools (rAAV, ZFN, CRISPR and Transposon) and, following the acquisition of Dharmacon, Inc., its functional genomics platform comprising gene knockdown (RNAi) and gene expression (cDNA, ORF) tools, for research and clinical applications that advance human health. Horizon's platforms and capabilities enable researchers to alter almost any gene or modulate its function in human or mammalian cell-lines.

Horizon offers an extensive range of catalogue products and related research services to support a greater understanding of the function of genes across all species and the genetic drivers of human disease and the development of personalised molecular, cell and gene therapies. These have been adopted by over 10,000 academic, drug discovery, drug manufacturing and clinical diagnostics customers around the globe, as well as in the Company's own R&D pipeline.

Horizon is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "HZD".

