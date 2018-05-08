Affimed Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call

Heidelberg, Germany, May 8, 2018 - Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing highly targeted cancer immunotherapies, today announced that on May 15, 2018, the Company will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent corporate developments on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed by dialing one of the numbers listed below five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the confirmation code 3326332.

United States: +1 720-543-0214

Germany: +49 (0)89 20303 5709

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 721 9251

Denmark: +45 35 15 80 49

France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74

Switzerland: +41 (0)22 567 5729

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9105





An audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the "Events" section on the "Investors & Media" page of the Affimed website at http://www.affimed.com/events.php . A replay of the webcast will be available on Affimed's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Affimed website for 30 days following the call.

