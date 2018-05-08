Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Announces LOI to Acquire Company with $20 Million in Revenues

POWAY, CA, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC:SIRC) CEO Dave Massey announced the company has entered into an LOI to acquire a solar home improvement company.

"This is a very big deal for us", said Massey. "The acquisition will greatly expand our footprint in California from Orange County all the way north to Fresno. The matchup is perfect for both companies as they have the solar component in place and we bring the roofing component to the mix. They're already doing $20 million in annual revenues and we can significantly enhance those numbers!"

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact: Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation John Randolph 760 916 7444 sircpublic@gmail.com