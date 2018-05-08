New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Reflective Practices in Early Childhood Education

Duluth, GA, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce PROF104: Reflective Practices in Early Childhood Education to the online child care training course catalog.



One of the most important skills required for success in almost any modern career is the ability to think critically. According to the Foundation for Critical Thinking: "Critical thinking is the intellectually disciplined process of actively and skillfully conceptualizing, applying, analyzing, synthesizing, and/or evaluating information gathered from, or generated by, observation, experience, reflection, reasoning, or communication, as a guide to belief and action." This could be simplified to say, the ability to collect and use information in the most effective way, in order to achieve success.

Early childhood professionals work with information all day long. They collect information by observing children's work and present information to children on a variety of topics. ECE providers gather and share information through conversations with families and learn new information from professional development courses or college classes. There are ample amounts of information readily accessible; however, the question then becomes, is the information being used in the most effective way in order to achieve success?

This course provides an examination of what it means to reflect on daily teaching practices and why it is an important practice. The course offers several models of reflection and reflective thinking strategies to help ECE professionals establish a reflective practice. Participants will also discover ways to plan for reflection when working with colleagues, children, and families. Children and families will benefit from participants taking the course due to the improved practices and quality that are the ultimate end result of the course.

"It is important for early childhood educators to model and teach reflection and other critical thinking skills to children," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Our society has changed. Jobs of the future will not look like the jobs of the past, or even like the jobs of today. It is our responsibility to prepare students for the work they will be doing when they enter the workforce."

PROF104: Reflective Practices in Early Childhood Education is a three-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), and is authorized under the Nonpublic Postsecondary Educational Institutions Act of 1990, license number 837.

Attachments

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu